Presidential Search

Community Participation

The success of our committee will hinge largely on its ability to engage with the community in defining the values, traits, and abilities that our next leader should embody. To this end, the search committee will host a number of listening sessions within each of Stanford’s seven schools, and will offer opportunities for engagement with other members of our community and alumni networks.

A dedicated email address—presidentialsearch23@stanford.edu—has been established for anyone to share their thoughts, including direct nominations, with the search committee for consideration.