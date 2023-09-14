Presidential Search
As we look to the future of Stanford University, the Board of Trustees has formed a committee to lead a comprehensive search for the university’s 13th president. The 20-member presidential search committee has been thoughtfully assembled to reflect our community’s diverse perspectives as we seek the next leader for Stanford.
Community Participation
The success of our committee will hinge largely on its ability to engage with the community in defining the values, traits, and abilities that our next leader should embody. To this end, the search committee will host a number of listening sessions within each of Stanford’s seven schools, and will offer opportunities for engagement with other members of our community and alumni networks.
A dedicated email address—presidentialsearch23@stanford.edu—has been established for anyone to share their thoughts, including direct nominations, with the search committee for consideration.
News & Updates
Presidential Search Committee
The committee includes faculty members, undergraduate and graduate students, a postdoctoral scholar, staff, and trustees, who will seek community input and provide a recommendation to the full Board of Trustees for consideration. Collectively, these individuals bring a deep understanding of Stanford and our strengths—including our commitment to excellence and integrity in research, education, and clinical care—and how we can build on these strengths for the future.
Leadership
Lily Sarafan (co-chair)
Trustee, BS ’03 Science, Technology, and Society; MS ’03 Management Science and Engineering; Co-Founder and Executive Chair, TheKey
Gene Sykes (co-chair)
Trustee, MBA ’84; Managing Director, Goldman Sachs; Chair, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee
Bonnie Maldonado (co-chair)
Faculty; Senior Associate Dean, Faculty Development and Diversity; Taube Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases; Professor of Pediatrics (Infectious Diseases) and of Epidemiology and Population Health; MD ’81
Trustees
Felix Baker
BS ’91 Biology; PhD ’98, Immunology; Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Baker Brothers Investments
Kate Duhamel
BS ’83 Human Biology; MBA ’88; Executive Producer and Founder, CandyBomber Productions
José Feliciano
MBA ’99; Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Clearlake Capital Group LP
Nadia Rawlinson
BA ’01 History; Corporate Board Director
Jerry Yang
BS ’90, Electrical Engineering; MS ’90 Electrical Engineering; Founding Partner of AME Cloud Ventures
Charles Young
BA ’91 Economics; MBA ’03; Chief Operating Officer, Invitation Homes
Faculty
Jennifer Aaker
The General Atlantic Professor at the Graduate School of Business; PhD ’95, Marketing
Tom Dee
Barnett Family Professor at the Graduate School of Education, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution
Tom Kenny
Senior Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Richard W. Weiland Professor in the School of Engineering
Wendy Mao
Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, of Photon Science and, by courtesy, of Geophysics
Mary Beth Mudgett
Senior Associate Dean for the Natural Sciences and Professor of Biology – ex officio non-voting member as Faculty Senate chair
Debra Satz
Vernon R. and Lysbeth Warren Anderson Dean of the School of H&S; the Marta Sutton Weeks Professor of Ethics in Society and Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science
George Triantis
Senior Associate Vice Provost for Research and the Charles J. Meyers Professor of Law and Business
Students
Senkai Hsia
Undergraduate student, BA ‘24 International Relations; BS ’24 Mechanical Engineering; MS ’25 Mechanical Engineering
Carson Smith
Graduate student, BA ’19 Political Science; JD ’25
Postdoc
Julia Abitbol
Department of Otolaryngology, School of Medicine
Staff
Patrick Dunkley
Vice Provost for Institutional Equity, Access & Community
Note: Only Stanford degrees are listed above.