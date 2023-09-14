Skip to main content
As we look to the future of Stanford University, the Board of Trustees has formed a committee to lead a comprehensive search for the university’s 13th president. The 20-member presidential search committee has been thoughtfully assembled to reflect our community’s diverse perspectives as we seek the next leader for Stanford.

Community Participation

The success of our committee will hinge largely on its ability to engage with the community in defining the values, traits, and abilities that our next leader should embody. To this end, the search committee will host a number of listening sessions within each of Stanford’s seven schools, and will offer opportunities for engagement with other members of our community and alumni networks. 

A dedicated email address—presidentialsearch23@stanford.edu—has been established for anyone to share their thoughts, including direct nominations, with the search committee for consideration. 

News & Updates

Presidential Search Committee

The committee includes faculty members, undergraduate and graduate students, a postdoctoral scholar, staff, and trustees, who will seek community input and provide a recommendation to the full Board of Trustees for consideration. Collectively, these individuals bring a deep understanding of Stanford and our strengths—including our commitment to excellence and integrity in research, education, and clinical care—and how we can build on these strengths for the future.

Leadership

Lily Sarafan (co-chair)

Trustee, BS ’03 Science, Technology, and Society; MS ’03 Management Science and Engineering; Co-Founder and Executive Chair, TheKey

Gene Sykes (co-chair)

Trustee, MBA ’84; Managing Director, Goldman Sachs; Chair, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee

Bonnie Maldonado (co-chair)

Faculty; Senior Associate Dean, Faculty Development and Diversity; Taube Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases; Professor of Pediatrics (Infectious Diseases) and of Epidemiology and Population Health; MD ’81

Trustees

Felix Baker

BS ’91 Biology; PhD ’98, Immunology; Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Baker Brothers Investments

Kate Duhamel

BS ’83 Human Biology; MBA ’88; Executive Producer and Founder, CandyBomber Productions

José Feliciano

MBA ’99; Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Clearlake Capital Group LP

Nadia Rawlinson

BA ’01 History; Corporate Board Director

Jerry Yang

BS ’90, Electrical Engineering; MS ’90 Electrical Engineering; Founding Partner of AME Cloud Ventures

Charles Young

BA ’91 Economics; MBA ’03; Chief Operating Officer, Invitation Homes

Faculty

Jennifer Aaker

The General Atlantic Professor at the Graduate School of Business; PhD ’95, Marketing

Tom Dee

Barnett Family Professor at the Graduate School of Education, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution

Tom Kenny

Senior Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Richard W. Weiland Professor in the School of Engineering

Wendy Mao

Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, of Photon Science and, by courtesy, of Geophysics

Mary Beth Mudgett

Senior Associate Dean for the Natural Sciences and Professor of Biology – ex officio non-voting member as Faculty Senate chair

Debra Satz

Vernon R. and Lysbeth Warren Anderson Dean of the School of H&S; the Marta Sutton Weeks Professor of Ethics in Society and Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science

George Triantis

Senior Associate Vice Provost for Research and the Charles J. Meyers Professor of Law and Business

Students

Senkai Hsia

Undergraduate student, BA ‘24 International Relations; BS ’24 Mechanical Engineering; MS ’25 Mechanical Engineering

Carson Smith

Graduate student, BA ’19 Political Science; JD ’25

Postdoc

Julia Abitbol

Department of Otolaryngology, School of Medicine

Staff

Patrick Dunkley

Vice Provost for Institutional Equity, Access & Community

Note: Only Stanford degrees are listed above.